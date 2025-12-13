Longtime SNL cast member performing in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A longtime Saturday Night Live cast member is coming to Pittsburgh for one night only!

Colin Jost, who has been writing for SNL since 2005 and has been the co-anchor for the show’s “Weekend Update” since 2014, is performing at The Event Center at Rivers Casino on Feb. 21.

Tickets for his comedy show are already on sale. Click here for tickets or to learn more.

