A look back at the Steelers ‘one for the thumb’ Super Bowl 20 years later

It’s hard to believe it was 20 years ago when the Steelers defeated the Seahawks in Super Bowl XL.

It marked a turning point in the team’s storied history.

The stars from that 2005/2006 team are reminiscing on that special season that ended in confetti raining from the rafters and how they sent one of the franchise’s greats off on the highest of notes.

“We used to walk in the building and go upstairs and see those four trophies…you want to be a reason we put another one in there,” said Ben Roethlisberger

The elusive one for the thumb, 26 years in the making, and a story for the ages.

The game was held in Jerome Bettis’s hometown of Detroit.

“I remember that week going to his family’s house, his family cooking, spending so much time in his hometown. I think each of us wanted to win that for him,” Roethlisberger said.

“Sacrifice for this week – but we’re gonna be champions forever and that was our mindset,” Bettis said.

The tone was set when Joey Porter held the team back without Jerome’s knowledge and let him have the spotlight running onto the field by himself.

“I was shocked when I turned around and didn’t see anybody, but it was pretty cool,” Bettis said.

A slow game - 7-3 at the half in favor of the Steelers turned on a dime on the second play of the second half.

Fast Willie Parker electrified the crowd with a 75-yard touchdown.

“I didn’t know, but when you watch it on replay, I spin around to get my legs out of the way. I’m not gonna leave them in there to make it any smaller,” Alan Faneca said.

Those were the winning points and finally, the Steelers had that fifth Super Bowl Championship.

“It was a special day seeing Coach Cowher and Jerome, people that had been working to try and win a championship for so long,” Art Rooney II said.

It was a Hollywood ending for Jerome Bettis.

“One time, one opportunity and we seized that opportunity, and we became champions,” Bettis said. “To a person, to a family, to a city, to an organization, it meant so much to so many – make one for the thumb, all those things, really special."

Bettis said the best part about that Super Bowl team was doing it together.

He remembers all the moments they went through to reach the ultimate goal and it’s that sense of accomplishment that keeps them bonded for life.

