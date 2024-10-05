Loose sheep leads first responders on chase through Beaver Falls

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A runaway sheep led first responders on a chase through Beaver Falls on Saturday morning.

The sheep was loose in the area of 14th Street and 5th Avenue at 9 a.m.

Beaver Falls police and firefighters followed the sheep for six blocks before he was caught along 1st Avenue.

Kindred Spirits Rescue Ranch will keep the sheep, who Beaver Falls police officers named “Leo.”

“We take this opportunity to remind city residents that it is against ordinance to keep farm animals within city limits,” the fire department said on Facebook.

