‘A lot of emotions’ Fans react to Mike Tomlin’s decision to step down as Steelers’ head coach

PITTSBURGH — The news that Mike Tomlin would be stepping down from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach position left an impact on fans.

“A lot of emotions there. I’m sad...but excited for the future,” Francisco Ocho told Channel 11.

Ocho and his Dad came all the way to Pittsburgh from Mexico for last night’s playoff game, not knowing it’d be the last time they see Mike Tomlin as the Steelers head coach.

Most fans told us they had that same feeling of surprise when they found out Mike Tomlin gave his resignation to the Rooney family.

“It’s a little bit of a shock because I didn’t think they were ever going to do it. To see him step down is like OK… hurt a little bit. It’s more bittersweet. It’s time,” another fan told us.

At last night’s disappointing playoff game against the Texans, the crowd was even chanting for Tomlin to be let go.

Jim Fitzgerald, who calls himself a die-hard fan, wished fans had supported Tomlin until the end.

“I didn’t like hearing the ‘Fire Tomlin’ because I’m a diehard fan, and he’s our coach. Maybe it is time to move on and look to see what happens in the near future,” he said.

