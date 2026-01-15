‘A lot of heartache:’ Brother of man hit, killed while walking in Lower Burrell seeking answers

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — Harry Thomas, 62, was hit and killed while walking on Greensburg Road in Westmoreland County on Wednesday. His brother, Jonathan Thomas, was walking along the road on Thursday afternoon, looking for answers to his brother’s death.

“I’m just trying to find some semblance of some kind of reason why something could happen, how it could happen. But it makes no sense,” said Thomas. ”It’s just a lot of heartache and missing somebody.”

A single shoe surrounded by caution tape blocked a large portion of Greensburg Road on Wednesday afternoon. His older brother, Jonathan, said he came to the scene yesterday because he knew his brother liked to walk on the road.

“He was a good man,” said Thomas. ”He had issues and someday I hope somebody doesn’t have to go through the same thing because it hurts.”

Neighbors said they saw Thomas walking along the road almost every day but were always concerned for his safety.

Eric Boerer, Bike Pittsburgh’s Advocacy Director, said this is why his organization pushes for safe pedestrian infrastructure, such as sidewalks near places like Greensburg road.

“There’s really sections that are inhospitable for people walking, and people need to get around, said Boerer. “It’s really a shame when we hear about these instances because walking really shouldn’t be a death sentence for anybody.”

Patrolman Michael Ondo with the Lower Burrell Police Department said, “It’s too early in the investigation to release any details about the accident, but we did receive our first 911 call approximately after 1 o’clock.”

Lower Burrell police, State Police, and the coroner’s office are now investigating the timeline of when Thomas was killed.

Although the Lower Burrell Police Department says the first call came in around 1 o’clock, Channel 11 spoke to officials on Wednesday evening who believe Thomas was hit in the morning.

According to police, Thomas lived less than a mile away from the crash on Michelle Drive.

The autopsy report is not yet completed, and the investigation is ongoing.

The man driving the truck has not been charged at this time and is cooperating with law enforcement.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group