Lottery ticket worth $500K sold at Allegheny County pharmacy

A lottery ticket sold in Allegheny County just won big!

A Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn, 3-6-8-12-17, in Tuesday’s drawing to win $500,000, the Pennsylvania Lottery says.

Adzema Pharmacy, located at 8015 Perry Highway, McCandless Township, will get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Another $500,000 winning ticket was sold at Valley Mart, 412 South Main St., Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County.

Anyone with a jackpot-winning ticket is told to contact their nearest lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481.

