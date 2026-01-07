Lottery ticket worth $500K sold at Allegheny County pharmacy

A lottery ticket sold in Allegheny County just won big!
A Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn, 3-6-8-12-17, in Tuesday’s drawing to win $500,000, the Pennsylvania Lottery says.
Adzema Pharmacy, located at 8015 Perry Highway, McCandless Township, will get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Another $500,000 winning ticket was sold at Valley Mart, 412 South Main St., Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County.
Anyone with a jackpot-winning ticket is told to contact their nearest lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481.
