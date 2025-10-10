Lottery ticket worth $950K sold at Allegheny County convenience store

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $950,000 was sold in Allegheny County for Thursday’s drawing.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers: 5, 19, 21, 22, 38, and 43, securing the jackpot prize.

The ticket was sold at Super Mart Convenience Store in Kennedy Township, which will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners of the Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

More than 35,700 other Match 6 Lotto tickets won prizes in the same drawing.

