A prize-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $161,426 was recently sold in Butler County.

The progressive ticket for the Cash Flow game was sold Tuesday at the Rite Aid on North Main Street in Shanor-Northvue. The store receives a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

For more information, visit palottery.com.

