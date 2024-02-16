Loved ones gather to remember young mother shot, killed in her Baldwin apartment

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Family and friends gathered at Sto-Rox High School Thursday evening to remember the life of RaMiah “Remy” Griffin, 20.

Griffin was shot and killed in her apartment Friday. Her 1-year-old daughter was there at the time but wasn’t harmed.

>> Woman, 20, murdered in apartment; Neighbors say 1-year-old baby was there

Around 200 family and friends came to hold vigil and release balloons in her honor.

“Look at the turnout. This was Remy. This is what she was,” Remy’s Aunt Tamara Guyton said.

“She was my best friend,” sister MaRiah said. “Who would want to do something to her and take her life? The manner of it is just...it doesn’t make any sense. We just don’t understand.”

Members of Remy’s family called for peace, released balloons, shared favorite members and called for justice.

“I pray that whoever did this and is responsible for doing this get caught soon,” Guyton said.

For MaRiah, the focus moves to her sister’s young daughter.

“That’s my third child. That’s my child now,” she said. “I’m going to make sure that she remembers her mom. We’re going to keep her memory alive.”

Allegheny County Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

There is a fundraiser set up for Griffin’s daughter. Click here if you would like to donate.

