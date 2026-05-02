Loved ones remember fallen officers during memorial ceremony in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Loved ones remembered fallen officers during a memorial ceremony in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The annual remembrance ceremony took place at the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial of Allegheny County in the North Shore.

The names of officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in Allegheny County were read aloud, as family and friends placed carnations at the memorial.

A new name was added to the memorial: FBI Special Agent William Craug, who died from cancer following his investigation of the Flight 93 crash site in Somerset County.

FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Richard Evanchec and Pittsburgh Police Chief Jason Lando offered reflections during the ceremony.

“To officers serving today across the City of Pittsburgh and throughout Allegheny County, please know how deeply you are appreciated,” Lando said. “Every day, you put on a uniform, and you step into uncertainty so that others may feel safe.”

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