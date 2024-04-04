Local

Low-lying areas of Dravosburg, McKeesport remain flooded

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Flooding Several areas in Dravosburg and McKeesport are flooded.

Several Dravosburg businesses are surrounded by water this morning. Along Route 837, or Washington Avenue, areas are blocked off because of flooding.

Channel 11′s Lonni Rivera is LIVE at the scene -- through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

It’s the same situation along streets near the river in McKeesport. Low-lying areas are still saturated with lots of standing water and closed roads.

