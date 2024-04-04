Low-lying areas of Dravosburg, McKeesport remain flooded

Several Dravosburg businesses are surrounded by water this morning. Along Route 837, or Washington Avenue, areas are blocked off because of flooding.

Channel 11′s Lonni Rivera is LIVE at the scene

It’s the same situation along streets near the river in McKeesport. Low-lying areas are still saturated with lots of standing water and closed roads.

