Steady rain develops tonight & will last through Wednesday morning commute

PITTSBURGH — It’s warm and breezy today, but isolated showers and storms are possible during the late afternoon and early evening.

A steadier rain develops late tonight and continues through the Wednesday morning commute.

The ongoing rain on Wednesday morning may reduce visibility and create ponding on roads. Make sure to use caution and allow extra time for travel.

The morning rain ushers in the cooler air for Wednesday; temperatures will stay in the 50s.

Below-average temperatures will stick around for the remainder of the work week, with highs in the 50s on Thursday and the low 60s on Friday.

Showers are possible Friday night into Saturday morning. Clouds break for some sun Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Warmer for Mother’s Day with temperatures near 70 degrees, with the chance for rain to close out the day.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News on WPXI. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

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