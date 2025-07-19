Mac Miller shirts sell out in record time at Pirates game; here’s where they will be available next

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates said their Mac Miller shirts sold out in record time ahead of Saturday’s game.

The Pirates celebrated Mac Miller as part of their Yinzerpalooza weekend, which is held each season and highlights the city’s culture.

Mac Miller chalk art was made in the area of the AHN Picnic Park and fans left messages honoring the Pittsburgh musician along the Highmark Riverwalk.

The stadium gave out Mac Miller bobbleheads and solds special t-shirts.

Let me show the world just where my city at 🎵



This limited edition Mac Miller x Pirates shirt will be available exclusively at the Pirates Clubhouse Store on Saturday, July 19, during Yinzerpalooza Weekend.



A portion of the proceeds will benefit The Mac Miller Fund. pic.twitter.com/XXrichniYZ — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 18, 2025

Lines for the game wrapped around PNC Park for the event before the game. Only the first 20,00 fans to enter the stadium would receive a bobblehead.

The Pirates said the shirts will be available to music and baseball fans again the future. They have reordered shirts and will offer them at future Pirates games in the Clubhouse Store as of July 25.

A portion of the proceeds made from t-shirt sales go toward the Mac Miller Fund, which is used to support children from underserved communities through the exploration of art and community building.

