Local

Pirates Preview: Can Bucs Bounce Back After Ugly Loss?

By Danny Demilio: PGHBaseballNOW.com
Pirates Mariners Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates starter Mike Burrows delivers a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear) (Stephen Brashear/AP)
By Danny Demilio: PGHBaseballNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates didn’t come out with any juice in their first game after the All-Star break and were defeated 10-1 by the Chicago White Sox at PNC Park on Friday night.

Bailey Falter’s struggles continued and the offense did what it has done for most of the season.

The Pirates (39-59) will look to rebound against the White Sox (33-65) in the second game of the series on Saturday night.

Click here to read more from PGHBasallNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read