MacDonald drops bid for Rep. Summer Lee’s seat

Laurie MacDonald has dropped out of the race for the 12th Congressional District.

MacDonald was one of two Democratic challengers trying to unseat U.S. Rep. Summer Lee.

Bhavini Patel will go up against Lee in the primary for the district that covers the entire city of Pittsburgh, the Mon Valley and parts of Westmoreland County.

MacDonald, the president and CEO of the Center For Victims, sent Channel 11 the following statement:

“I was never running against Summer Lee, I was running against Bhavini Patel. [Patel] is not a good candidate, Summer Lee will beat her, and Summer Lee will have my support,” MacDonald said. “Patel is not a good politician, she has lost five times, and I am sure she will lose again.”

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group