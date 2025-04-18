Macy’s at Pittsburgh Mills Mall up for sale

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Macy’s at Pittsburgh Mills Mall is up for sale.

“I am not surprised, given how slow business has been here for months,” said Keith Boyd, a resident near the Pittsburgh Mills Mall. The Macy’s store located in Frazer Township is the latest retailer to leave the area. Once the second-largest shopping mall in western Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh Mills Mall is now 75 percent empty.

“It was the place to be, but that ended quickly. When it was thriving, it was truly vibrant,” said shopper Ricquel Williams. Williams told Channel 11 News that she was in middle school when the mall opened in 2005 and can remember visiting nearly every weekend. Now, as an adult, many of her favorite stores have closed, forcing shoppers like Williams to travel farther for their shopping needs.

“Most people are shopping online or heading to North Hills or Monroeville,” Boyd noted. Williams added that for those without a car, reaching other shopping locations can be a challenge. “Even to get to Waterworks, it’s probably a twenty-minute drive. Monroeville takes about thirty minutes, and if you hit traffic, it could be closer to forty,” she explained.

Macy’s and Dick’s Sporting Goods were the last two remaining anchor stores at the mall. However, there has been speculation for months that Dick’s may soon leave since it is opening another location just a few miles away in Aspinwall.

Shoppers believe Macy’s is closing because its prices are no longer affordable for everyday purchases. “[I go to] Macy’s maybe once or twice a year. The stores that are busy are Walmart and Sam’s Club, along with a few smaller stores that are less expensive and carry everything we need,” Boyd remarked.

Last year, Macy’s announced plans to close 65 stores by the end of 2025. Four of those closures have already occurred in Pennsylvania: Philadelphia, Exton, Wilkes-Barre, and Altoona.

Boyd, a local resident, expressed indifference about what store replaces Macy’s, as long as it happens quickly. He doesn’t want the mall to remain empty and turn into an eyesore. “They need to find someone willing to take over the space or break it up into smaller spaces to utilize it better,” he said.

The exact closure date for the Frazer Township Macy’s location has not yet been announced; it is currently listed for sale.

