‘A magician behind the mic’: Pittsburghers remember legendary Penguins broadcaster Mike Lange

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins community is mourning the loss of Mike Lange, the legendary voice of the team for nearly 50 years.

The team confirmed Lange’s death to Channel 11 on Wednesday.

Since then, tributes have started pouring in for the hall-of-fame broadcaster. Those statements can be found below. WPXI will continue to update this list.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS: ‘A magician behind the mic.’

The team issued a statement that said in part “Mike was a wordsmith - a magician behind the mic. The Californian quickly became a quintessential Pittsburgher, and his colorful calls and smooth cadence brought Penguins hockey to life.”

PHIL BORQUE: ‘RIP Hall of Famer’

Lange’s broadcast partner Phil Borque issued a statement on X that said: “We lost one of the kindest, most loyal and loving humans I’ve ever met. ‘Mikey’ Lange’s voice and passion [will] stay with us forever! RIP Hall of Famer. Smilin and Wuv Ya!”

MARIO LEMIEUX: ‘It was an honor to have him call virtually every goal of my career.’

Hall-of-Famer Mario Lemieux released a statement through the Penguins honoring Lange. The statement says in part “Mike was a PEnguins legend and one of the most important figures in franchise history. It was my honor to have him call virtually every goal in my career and play a key role in all five of our Stanely Cup championships.”

MARK MADDEN: ‘A great friend & absolute legend’

Pittsburgh-based sports writer and radio host took to X and said he doesn’t “have the words right now,” but promises to find them before he broadcasts on Thursday.

