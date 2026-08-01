Main Streets Allegheny investment to support neighborhood business districts

Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato announced a major investment supporting neighborhood business districts.

The Main Streets Allegheny Program includes $1.4 million in implementation grants awarded to 22 municipalities and more than $800,000 to support local community events.

The initiative, managed by Allegheny County Economic Development, provides resources for physical improvements and district activation across the county.

The implementation grants fund a variety of physical improvements across the county. Projects include the Westinghouse Avenue streetscape in Wilmerding, a gateway revitalization in Etna and sidewalk replacements in Elizabeth. Other funded efforts include placemaking murals in Duquesne, a parklet in Swissvale and a downtown sculpture for Bridgeville. In Sharpsburg, funds are designated for public art and beautification through a project called Discover the Nature of Sharpsburg.

The $800,000 invested in community events covers 52 distinct projects ranging from regional attractions to local neighborhood gatherings. Supported events include the Three Rivers Arts Festival in downtown Pittsburgh, OpenStreetsPGH in Lawrenceville and the Bellevue Night Market. In the Mon Valley, the program is funding the Duquesne Community Festival and the Steel Valley Stride Event. Other activations include a cultural pop-up market in Homewood and summer events in Mt. Oliver.

Innamorato described main streets as the center of community life and credited local residents for the program’s progress.

“The people who show up for them, the volunteers, the small business owners, the neighbors who organize a festival or a night market, are the ones making this program work,” Innamorato said.

The Main Streets Allegheny Technical Assistance Program pairs municipalities with specialized consultants to help them plan and organize revitalization strategies. Partners for this phase of the program include Fourth Economy Consulting and evolveEA. Individual businesses are also eligible to access technical assistance, services and capital through the program’s multi-pronged approach.

Applications for the Main Streets Allegheny Technical Assistance Program are now open.

Municipalities interested in current or upcoming funding opportunities can access guidelines and application materials by clicking here.

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