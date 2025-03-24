Major ramp to McKnight Road to close, more lane restrictions as part of ongoing PennDOT project

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — More traffic restrictions are coming to McKnight Road as part of PennDOT’s ongoing improvement project.

Starting Saturday, the Babcock Boulevard on-ramp to southbound McKnight Road will close to traffic through late April.

In addition, traffic will be down to one way in each direction near the Babcock interchange.

For drivers heading southbound toward the city, traffic will be crossed over in the northbound lanes between Municipal Drive and Brookview Lanes.

The crossover is also expected to be in place through April.

These restrictions and ramp closure will allow crews to work on the bridge that carries traffic over Babcock Boulevard.

The southbound McKnight Road ramp to Babcock Boulevard will remain open. The on and off-ramps on northbound McKnight Road at the Babcock Boulevard interchange will also remain open to traffic.

If work is completed sooner than anticipated, PennDOT will then cross northbound traffic into the southbound lanes.

Two weeks ago, the southbound, right-hand lane of McKnight from Perrymont Road to the Evergreen Road interchange was reduced to one lane. It will be like that through early July.

Here is PennDOT’s posted detour for Babcock Boulevard on-ramp closure the ramp closure:

West of the closure

Head westbound on Babcock Boulevard

Continue on Babcock Boulevard

Turn right onto Siebert Road

Turn right onto McKnight Road

Follow southbound McKnight Road to the closed ramp

End detour

East of the closure

Head eastbound on Babcock Boulevard

Babcock Boulevard becomes Peoples Road

Continue straight onto Evergreen Road

Follow Evergreen Road to McKnight Road

End detour

PennDOT’s ongoing $27 million McKnight Road improvement project is expected to be completed this summer.

