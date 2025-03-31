Major traffic restrictions in place at intersection of McKees Rocks Bridge, Route 65

PITTSBURGH — Major traffic restrictions are now in place at the intersection of the McKees Rocks Bridge and Route 65.
The restrictions will be in place through mid-May for crews to complete work on the center lane of the bridge.
PennDOT said the following restrictions and detours are in place for drivers:
- McKees Rocks Bridge to northbound Route 65 and Brighton Heights Boulevard will be closed to traffic. All traffic from the bridge must turn right onto Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard) in the southbound direction
- Access to the McKees Rocks Bridge from Northbound Route 65 will be prohibited
- Access to the McKees Rocks Bridge from Brighton Heights Boulevard will be prohibited
Southbound Route 65 traffic will be able to access the McKees Rocks Bridge.
Posted Detours
McKees Rocks Bridge to northbound Route 65
- From the intersection of Route 51 (Island Avenue) and the McKees Rocks Bridge, continue southbound on Route 51
- Turn left on Chartiers Ave/Linden Street
- Turn left on Stanhope Street
- Turn right onto Route 51 (West Carson Street)
- Continue left, following signs for southbound Route 19/Route 51/westbound I-376
- Bear right onto Steuben Street
- Follow signs for southbound Route 19/Route 51/westbound I-376
- Bear left onto South Main Street
- Continue in the middle lane and follow signs for northbound West End Bridge/North Shore/I-279/Route 19
- Bear left to the West End Circle, then quickly bear right onto the West End Bridge
- Cross the West End Bridge
- Turn left onto North 19/65/Ohio River Boulevard/Chateau Street
- Bear left to stay on northbound Route 65 Ohio River Boulevard
- End Detour
McKees Rocks Bridge to Brighton Heights Boulevard
- From the intersection of Route 51 (Island Avenue) and the McKees Rocks Bridge, continue southbound on Route 51
- Turn left on Chartiers Ave/Linden Street
- Turn left on Stanhope Street
- Turn right onto Route 51 (West Carson Street)
- Continue left, following signs for southbound Route 19/Route 51/westbound I-376
- Bear right onto Steuben Street
- Follow signs for southbound Route 19/Route 51/westbound I-376
- Bear left onto South Main Street
- Continue in the middle lane and follow signs for northbound West End Bridge/North Shore/I-279/Route 19
- Bear left to the West End Circle, then quickly bear right onto the West End Bridge
- Cross the West End Bridge
- Turn left onto North Route 19/65/Ohio River Boulevard/Chateau Street
- Bear left to stay on northbound Route 65 Ohio River Boulevard
- End Detour
Northbound Route 65 to the southern end of the McKees Rocks Bridge
- Turn left onto the West End Bridge
- Cross the West End Bridge
- Turn right at the end of the bridge into the West End Circle
- Continue straight towards Route 51 North/McKees Rocks (West Carson Street)
- Continue straight on West Carson Street
- Turn left on Stanhope Street
- Turn right on Linden Street
- Turn right on Route 51 (Island Avenue)
- End Detour
Brighton Heights Boulevard to the southern end of the McKees Rocks Bridge
- From Brighton Heights Boulevard turn left onto southbound Route 65 (Ohio River Boulevard)
- Take the ramp to Route 19/Route 51/West End Bridge
- Cross the West End Bridge
- Turn right at the end of the bridge into the West End Circle
- Continue straight towards Route 51 North/McKees Rocks (West Carson Street)
- Continue straight on West Carson Street
- Turn left on Stanhope Street
- Turn right on Linden Street
- Turn right on Route 51 (Island Avenue)
- End Detour
Drivers getting onto the bridge from the Helen Street ramps should use Robb Street, River Road and Route 51, then follow the above detours.
The $38.6 million bridge preservation project extends between Route 51 and Route 65 and includes sidewalk replacement, idewalk support steel repairs, sidewalk railing painting, full-depth concrete pavement reconstruction of the road and two ramps at Helen Street, ADA curb ramp installation, approach pavement work at intersections of Routes 65 and 51, barrier replacement and upgrade, deck overhang and spall repair, railroad fencing installation, and other miscellaneous construction. The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2025.
