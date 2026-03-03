Major Update Revealed on Broderick Jones’ Injury

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan must choose whether to pick up left tackle Broderick Jones’ fifth-year option by May 1. Jones, a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, suffered a neck injury against the Chicago Bears in Week 12, which sidelined him for the rest of the season

Khan raised eyebrows when he revealed at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis that the Steelers are monitoring whether Jones will be ready for the start of training camp.

“Obviously, he had a significant injury and we’re monitoring how he progresses,” Khan said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I know he’s working hard. It’s early in the process. That’s certainly something that we’re monitoring.”

Mike DeFabo of The Athletic provided some clarity of Jones’ neck injury. DeFabo reports that Jones underwent fusion surgery.

