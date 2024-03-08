Major water main break causing road buckling, traffic delays in Mount Lebanon

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — A major water main break is causing traffic delays in Mount Lebanon.
The Mount Lebanon Police Department said the break is on Cochran and Beverly roads.
The roads are buckling because of the break, the police department said.
Traffic is being rerouted at Arden Road, McCann Place and Bower Hill Road, police said.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.
The following PRT buses had their routes impacted by the break:
- Inbound
- ALL Stops on Bower Hill
- ALL stops on Cochran
- Greentree @ Manorview
- Greentree @ Greenbriar
- Greentree opp Forsythe
- Greentree opp Green Oak NS
- Greentree @ Ryan
- Greentree @ Chatham Park
- Outbound
- Greentree @ Arla
- Greentree opp Ryan
- Greentree @ Green Oak
- Greentree @ Covenant Church
- Greentree @ Forsythe
- Greentree opp Greenbriar
- Greentree @ Manor Care
- Greentree opp Manorview
- ALL stops on Cochran
- ALL stops on Bower Hill
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
