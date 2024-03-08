Major water main break causing road buckling, traffic delays in Mount Lebanon

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — A major water main break is causing traffic delays in Mount Lebanon.

The Mount Lebanon Police Department said the break is on Cochran and Beverly roads.

The roads are buckling because of the break, the police department said.

Traffic is being rerouted at Arden Road, McCann Place and Bower Hill Road, police said.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

The following PRT buses had their routes impacted by the break:

Inbound

ALL Stops on Bower Hill



ALL stops on Cochran



Greentree @ Manorview



Greentree @ Greenbriar



Greentree opp Forsythe



Greentree opp Green Oak NS



Greentree @ Ryan



Greentree @ Chatham Park

Outbound

Greentree @ Arla



Greentree opp Ryan



Greentree @ Green Oak



Greentree @ Covenant Church



Greentree @ Forsythe



Greentree opp Greenbriar



Greentree @ Manor Care



Greentree opp Manorview



ALL stops on Cochran



ALL stops on Bower Hill

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

