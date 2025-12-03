Major water main break shuts down busy Mount Lebanon road

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — A major water main break has shut down a busy road in the South Hills.

The break is in the 1000 block of McNeilly Road. The road is shut down.

The water in the area has since been shut off. It’s unknown right now how long repairs will take.

Nearby Seton LaSalle High School said they’ll be running on a two-hour delay this morning due to the break.

We’re working to find out how many people are impacted.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

