Make it 8: Pirates losing streak continues despite Woodford’s gem

SAN DIEGO — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Jake Woodford worked into the seventh inning for the first time in his career but the Pittsburgh Pirates fell 2-1 to the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on Monday night for their eighth-straight loss.

RECAP

In his second start with the Pirates (56-62), Woodford (0-4) scattered two hits across the first six innings of the game. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out a pair. Jurickson Profar led off the top of the seventh with a double to right field, which ended Woodford’s outing.

In relief of Woodford, Kyle Nicolas struck out the first batter he faced but allowed Profar to advance to third on a wild pitch. With one out, Xander Bogaerts shot a single to right field to put the Padres (67-53) ahead 1-0.

