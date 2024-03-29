Local

Malkin’s power-play goals lift Penguins past Columbus, 3-2

By Dave Molinari: PittsburghHockeyNOW.com

Evgeni Malkin’s parents were on hand at PPG Paints Arena for the Pittsburgh Penguins’ game against Columbus Thursday night.

Considering how their son played with them in the crowd, the Penguins might want to consider getting the Malkins a permanent residence here.

Malkin, whose season could charitably be described as “up and down,” scored the Penguins’ first two goals, both on the power play, in what became a 3-2 victory against the Blue Jackets.

It was the Penguins’ 15th consecutive home win over Columbus and raised their record in the past dozen meetings with the Blue Jackets to 11-0-1.

