Mall at Robinson restaurant receives multiple health code violations

ROBINSON, Pa. — A restaurant within the Mall at Robinson received several health code violations in a recent report.
According to the Allegheny County Health Department, China Max at 100 Robinson Drive received multiple violations, including:
- Unsafe food condition
- Hot food held at unsafe temperature
- Cold food held at unsafe temperature
- Failure to use the food thermometer to monitor food temperatures
- Inadequate cross-contamination prevention
- Inadequate cleaning and sanitizing
- Lack of a Certified Food Protection Manager
- Lack of demonstration of knowledge
While several of the violation were deemed low risk, the high risk violations included the facility not sanitizing dishes, the rice cooker inserts having burnt rice pieces stuck on the inside, old food debris in the chicken tumbler and meat grinder and food debris being in storage areas.
The restaurant was given corrective actions for violations of all risk levels.
To see the full inspection report, click here.
