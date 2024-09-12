Local

Man, 19, shot in the leg in Carrick, police say

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Police (WPXI) Pittsburgh Police (WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot in the leg in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood on Wednesday evening, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Meredith Street just before 7:30 p.m.

Once on scene, officers found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the thigh.

He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police do not believe there is any risk to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

