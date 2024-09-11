The Waterfront to add 4 new businesses this fall

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — The Waterfront is set to welcome four new tenants this fall.

The Waterfront Shopping Center will see the additions of these businesses in the coming months:

UFC Gym is set to take over the former Crunch Fitness location and is scheduled to open this Saturday, Sept. 14. This will be the second of the gym’s more than 150 locations in Pittsburgh, following Market Square.

America’s Best Eyecare + Eyewear, an Atlanta-based eyewear company with more than 1,000 locations in 31 states, will be opening soon.

Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar has signed a lease and is in the construction stage. This will be the family-owned franchise’s 14th location and first in Pennsylvania.

Running Dish, an all-you-can-eat restaurant specializing in Korean barbecue, hot pot and revolving sushi, has signed a lease and is in the permitting phase.

Officials said a prominent original anchor tenant, which wasn’t specified, just signed a long-term extension.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group