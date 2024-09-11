Local

Father charged after baby found unresponsive, severely injured in Bloomfield

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Seth Williams - WPXI Seth Williams - WPXI

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A man was arrested after his baby was found unresponsive and severely injured in Bloomfield.

Pittsburgh police were dispatched for a 4-month-old boy who was unresponsive and brought to the hospital with visible signs of abuse on Tuesday.

The baby was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

A search warrant was conducted on the home, during which the baby’s father was found hiding in the basement of the apartment building, according to police.

Seth Williams, 28, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. He’s charged with five felony counts of aggravated assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Police said the baby remains in grave condition and the investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris in 2024 presidential race immediately following debate
  • Red Cross volunteer claims his status was revoked over political beliefs
  • Steelers preparing for Fields to start at quarterback for Week 2, Wilson being monitored
  • VIDEO: Lower Burrell pizza place holding fundraiser to help family who lost everything in fire
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read