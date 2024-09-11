Father charged after baby found unresponsive, severely injured in Bloomfield

PITTSBURGH — A man was arrested after his baby was found unresponsive and severely injured in Bloomfield.

Pittsburgh police were dispatched for a 4-month-old boy who was unresponsive and brought to the hospital with visible signs of abuse on Tuesday.

The baby was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

A search warrant was conducted on the home, during which the baby’s father was found hiding in the basement of the apartment building, according to police.

Seth Williams, 28, was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. He’s charged with five felony counts of aggravated assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Police said the baby remains in grave condition and the investigation is ongoing.

