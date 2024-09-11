Local

Bullet found on bus servicing Shaler Area School District

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

SHALER, Pa. — A bullet was found on a bus servicing the Shaler Area School District Wednesday.

Superintendent Dr. Bryan O’Black said the bullet was found on a bus after the elementary school pickup. The bus also serviced the high school and middle school.

Where the bullet came from is not known at this time, O’Black said. There is no indication of any immediate threat to students or staff.

“We are taking this finding very seriously, and working closely with the Shaler Township Police Department and ABC Transit, our transportation contractor, to investigate the origin of the bullet,” O’Black said.

“With an increased emphasis on caution, we are following all appropriate protocols to ensure the continued safety of everyone in our district including an increased police presence throughout the District,” O’Black continued. “The safety and security of our students and staff are our highest priority and we will keep our school community informed with additional details as they become available.”

