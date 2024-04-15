Man, 20, dies in Amwell Township motorcycle crash

AMWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died in a motorcycle crash in Amwell Township on Monday afternoon.

Noah Polites, 20, was riding a motorcycle when it lost control and struck a guardrail along Amity Ridge Road at 2:44 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Polites was not wearing a helmet, according to the Washington County coroner’s office.

State police are investigating the crash.

