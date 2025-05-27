Man, 20, killed in motorcycle crash in Lower Burrell

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday in Westmoreland County.

The crash happened on Monday around 3:51 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 56 and Wildlife Lodge Road.

The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office said William C. Hartman, 20, died in the crash.

According to a release from the coroner, Hartman was driving a motorcycle west on Route 56 when a Subaru Legacy entered the intersection and collided with him.

The coroner’s office said Hartman was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Lower Burrell Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police also investigated the crash.

