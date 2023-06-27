Local

Man, 22, dies after crashing into truck moving slow due to downed tree, coroner says

By WPXI.com News Staff

WPXI - Indiana County Map Indiana County Map (WPXI/ Cox Media Group)

By WPXI.com News Staff

INDIANA, Pa. — A 22-year-old man was killed when he crashed into a truck that was moving slowly because of a tree blocking a part of the roadway, the Indiana County Coroner said.

On Tuesday morning, fire crews were dispatched to the 2300 block of South 6th Street in White Township for a tree and wires down in the roadway. Shortly after, they were sent for a crash in the same location around 5:40 a.m.

The coroner said that Kohl Beatty was driving his 2007 Saturn Vue when he struck the rear of a tri-axle coal truck, which was moving “very slowly” because a tree was blocking the lane.

Beatty died at the scene from his injuries. The coroner said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • The Clarks to headline Pittsburgh Independence Day Celebration
  • Trial begins for stepmother accused of orchestrating abuse in death of Oakmont toddler
  • Fourth of July 2023: Town-by-town list of fireworks displays in Pittsburgh area
  • VIDEO: Man shot, killed in East Hills
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • Sample HTML block
    TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read