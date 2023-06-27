Man, 22, dies after crashing into truck moving slow due to downed tree, coroner says

INDIANA, Pa. — A 22-year-old man was killed when he crashed into a truck that was moving slowly because of a tree blocking a part of the roadway, the Indiana County Coroner said.

On Tuesday morning, fire crews were dispatched to the 2300 block of South 6th Street in White Township for a tree and wires down in the roadway. Shortly after, they were sent for a crash in the same location around 5:40 a.m.

The coroner said that Kohl Beatty was driving his 2007 Saturn Vue when he struck the rear of a tri-axle coal truck, which was moving “very slowly” because a tree was blocking the lane.

Beatty died at the scene from his injuries. The coroner said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

Sample HTML block

©2023 Cox Media Group