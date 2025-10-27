Man, 23, killed in side-by-side crash in Indiana County

YOUNG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a side-by-side crash in Indiana County.

The Indiana County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Levi Douglas Gittings, 23, of Armstrong Township.

Officials say Gittings was one of two occupants in a side-by-side that was going southbound in the 1500 block of Blackleggs Road in Young Township.

The driver failed to negotiate a left turn, and the vehicle left the roadway on the west side, officials say. The vehicle went down an embankment, hitting a tree head-on before rolling onto the passenger side.

Gittings was partially ejected and became trapped under the side-by-side. Iselin/West Lebanon volunteer firefighters got him out, but he died from his injuries.

Coroner Jerry Overman declared Gittings dead at 2:55 p.m. His death has been ruled accidental.

The cause and manner of death are pending toxicology and an autopsy, which is scheduled for Monday at the Indiana County Forensic Center.

Funeral arrangements have not been shared at this time.

