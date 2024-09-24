Man, 27, shot while sitting on front porch in Apollo

APOLLO, Pa. — A man was shot while he was sitting with two other people on the front porch of their home in Apollo, Armstrong County Monday night.

A 27-year-old man, a 47-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman were sitting outside when a person fired three shots at them from the side of the porch.

The 27-year-old was hit by a bullet and taken to a hospital.

State police said the incident appears to be targeted. They continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Kitanning at 724-543-2011.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group