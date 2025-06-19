Man, 30, charged with attempted homicide in Downtown Pittsburgh stabbing

PITTSBURGH — A man has been arrested for a stabbing in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Christopher Leroy Harris Jr., 30, from Ohio, is charged with attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

The stabbing happened on Liberty Avenue near the intersection of Smithfield Street shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers found a man who had been stabbed in the head, upper body and back lying on the ground when they arrived.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance video shows the 65-year-old victim sitting on a milk crate in front of a business when Harris started attacking him.

The victim was stabbed at least 30 times. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

