Man, 70, accused of hitting bicyclist with vehicle, dragging him

PITTSBURGH — A 70-year-old man is facing charges after Pittsburgh police said he hit a bicyclist, dragging the man several feet and pinning him under the car.

Police say William Brocious was the man behind the wheel of the car involved in the incident, which happened on Jan. 8 near the intersection of Chesbro Street and River Avenue.

According to court documents, two of the victim’s friends told police the three were wearing reflective gear and lights as they were biking in a single-file line. The victim said he waved for the driver, later identified as Brocious, to go around, but the driver screamed at them while revving his engine and blowing his horn. Soon after, the man was hit.

“They’ll come so close, you can just feel them. That’s how close they are, and they don’t realize that,” said Isaac Falvey, who rides his bike to work through the area.

Court documents said the victim was wedged under the vehicle, dragged for an unknown distance, “…screaming and banging on the side of the vehicle to have the driver stop.”

When Brocious stopped, police say he yelled profanities at the group and was aggressive, as the man’s friends tried to help. He had third-degree burns, a broken pelvis, and dislocated his hip.

Bicyclists in the area told Channel 11 this could have been any of them and are hoping the man fully recovers.

“Pittsburgh is full of nice people, I think we get bad apples once in a while, but it’s unfortunate that this happened. I hope that he finds justice,” Thai Nguyen said.

Brocious faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault by vehicle. Police said the victim’s injuries will have a lifelong impact, and he is unable to work at this time.

