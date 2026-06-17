Man accidentally shoots himself after shooting another man in Pittsburgh, police say

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police have filed charges in connection with a shooting on Tuesday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 2 men shot in Pittsburgh following altercation

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to the 1700 block of Belleau Drive at 3:04 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert. When they arrived, officers found a man on the ground who’d been shot in the left thigh.

Police rendered aid until medics took the man to a local hospital.

Around the same time, a resident on Letsche Street claimed she’d seen a man running in the area when she heard a “pop.” A gun then fell from the man’s pants, and he started to run with a limp, she said.

Officers located 21-year-old Michael Hall, who’d been shot in the groin, at the intersection of Federal Street and Perrysville Avenue. He was also taken to a local hospital.

Police later spoke with the first man, who claimed he and Hall had an argument that morning. They ran into each other later in the day, and that’s when Hall allegedly shot him.

Police say surveillance video shows Hall shooting the other man. While running away, he reportedly drops a gun onto the ground and checks his groin area before eventually being picked up by an ambulance.

Online court records show Hall is charged with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

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