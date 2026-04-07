Man accused of attacking doctor, security guards at community hospital

CARROLL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is charged with attacking a doctor and two security guards at a local hospital. It’s the latest attack on health care workers in our area.

Patients inside the hospital said there are signs inside that remind people that attacking health care workers is a crime.

Channel 11’s Lauren Talotta has more about the attack on Channel 11 News at 4 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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