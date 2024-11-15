Man accused of breaking girlfriend’s phone in Rivers Casino parking garage

PITTSBURGH — A man is facing charges after police said he broke his girlfriend’s phone in the Rivers Casino parking garage Friday.

According to the criminal complaint, Tim Dillon followed his girlfriend through the casino parking garage and got physical with her.

During the confrontation, Dillon ripped his girlfriend’s cell phone off of her and spiked it on the ground to the extent that it could no longer be used, the complaint said.

The girlfriend told police this was the second time in a week that Dillon destroyed her phone.

The complaint said Dillon was no longer at the scene and refused to go back. The girlfriend was stranded in Pittsburgh with no way to use her phone or contact someone for a ride.

The girlfriend was taken to a local hospital at her request.

The complaint said the incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

