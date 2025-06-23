Man accused of breaking into police department now wanted for threatening to shoot state troopers

Pennsylvania state police are searching for a Westmoreland County man accused of threatening to shoot troopers.

Damon Deemer, 59, of Bell Township, is wanted for terroristic threats after police said he made threatening phone calls to PSP. He allegedly made threats to travel to PSP stations to shoot troopers, dispatchers and their families.

On June 20, before the threats were made, police said Deemer showed up at the Forest Hills Police Department around 6:45 p.m. with a loaded magazine in his front pocket. He then entered through the front door, which was locked, by breaking the door frame.

After Deemer was detained, he told officers his wife was in the parking lot with six guns in the vehicle. The guns were seized, and both Deemer and his wife were released on pending charges.

On June 22, police said Deemer was involved in a crash in Allegheny County, and his car was towed.

Deemer’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Kiski Valley Station, at (714) 697-5780 PSP Tips Toll Free at 1-800-472-8477 or here online.

