Man accused of causing head-on crash that killed man, injured another while DUI in Indiana County

WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Charges have been filed against a man accused of causing a head-on crash that led to the death of a man and severe injuries to another in Indiana County.

State Police were called to the area of Route 259 and Forsythe Road in West Wheatfield Township at 3:19 p.m. on June 27.

A silver Ford F-150 and blue Honda CR-V had crashed head-on.

Allen Fisher Jr., of Bolivar, was in the CR-V and pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man suffered a brain bleed, a broken neck and a fractured skull because of the crash.

According to court documents, Logan Penrose, 25, of Robinson, said he was the driver of the Ford.

Troopers said they found several empty beer cans inside the truck. Police said Penrose had the smell of alcohol coming from his breath and had glassy and bloodshot eyes.

He participated in a field sobriety test, which police said he showed signs of impairment on. A blood draw revealed that Penrose had a blood alcohol level of 0.117% at the time of the crash, investigators said. The legal limit in Pennsylvania is 0.08.

The Pennsylvania State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Team determined that Penrose was responsible for the crash.

He faces charges of homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, and various DUI charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group