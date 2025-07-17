Man accused of chasing woman with knife in Edgewood; local group calls for more charges

EDGEWOOD, Pa. — A local group says charges filed against a man accused of chasing a woman with a knife in Edgewood are not enough.

“First thing that came to my mind, if you get into it with this man, he’s going to stab you to death,” a woman told Channel 11.

Those were the thoughts running through her mind as she was waiting for an appointment in Edgewood Town Center, and a man randomly began insulting her, then threatening her.

She’s a trans woman and didn’t feel comfortable revealing her name publicly. Sisters Pgh Executive Director, Ciora Thomas, was by her side for support as she spoke to Channel 11.

“Before I could get anything out, he pulled out a knife and told me he hated trans women, and that he wanted to kill me,” she said

According to police, the man with the knife was Darryl Dunn. The woman began running from him, then he went into the Dollar Tree.

“He came out of the store, took the knife out of his bag again,” and raced toward me again."

Dunn couldn’t catch up to her, so he decided to go into the Giant Eagle. That’s when she called 911, and officers showed up moments later.

Detectives say — Dunn told them that the woman was hitting on him… something she said would never happen.

“I never spoke to this person once; he walked by me and said something!”

Dunn is being held in jail on $10,000 bond — and is facing ethnic intimidation and simple assault charges, which Thomas isn’t satisfied with.

“I think we need to call it what it is because that’s what it was. I’m glad she was able to get away from him, but this was attempted homicide and I’m hoping the DA does their jobs to recognize this is an attempted homicide case,” Thomas said.

A spokesperson with the district attorney’s office told Channel 11 — any victim of a crime can discuss the charges associated with their case, and those charges could be amended at a preliminary hearing.

