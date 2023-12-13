Man accused of dragging police officer with vehicle in 2022 arrested after refusing to attend trial

GLASSPORT, Pa. — A man was arrested after he refused to attend an aggravated assault trial, the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alphonso Francis, 28, is accused of dragging a Whitehall police officer with a vehicle for more than 200 feet in 2022.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Arrest warrant issued for man accused of fleeing traffic stop, dragging Whitehall officer with car

Court documents say police pulled Francis over under suspicion of a DUI at 3:44 a.m. on April 30 on Route 51. A police officer tried to remove Francis from the car but he allegedly grabbed the officer and began driving for about 241 feet. The officer fell from the car and Francis continued to drive down Route 51.

Francis was arrested in March after he had been on the run for nearly a year.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Francis didn’t show up for his trial, which began on Dec. 7, for three days and had cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet.

While detectives looked for Francis, the trial continued. Francis was convicted of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and two firearms charges.

Detectives found Francis at a house in Glassport on Dec. 12. He tried to leave through the back of the house before realizing he was surrounded, the sheriff’s office said.

Francis was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. A sentencing date has not been scheduled at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group