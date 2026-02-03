Man accused of fleeing from police in Jeep, brandishing shotgun at officers in Beaver County

HOMEWOOD BOROUGH, Pa. — A man is accused of fleeing from police in a Jeep and brandishing a gun at them in a snow-covered borough in Beaver County.

According to court documents, police were called to Third Avenue in Homewood Borough on Feb. 1 for reports of a Jeep that was stuck on a snow drift with the driver nearby acting strange.

Officers said the driver, later identified as Benjamin Carl Hertweck, 48, was arguing with a nearby homeowner when they arrived. They said he got back into the Jeep and took off after seeing emergency lights.

Police said the Jeep drove through a yard to avoid getting stopped, but eventually got stuck in snow again in a nearby alley.

Hertweck then ran into his house on the 100 block of Fourth Avenue, police say.

Officers said Hertweck appeared in the upstairs window brandishing a shotgun and told police they “should’ve shot him when they had the chance.”

The situation did not escalate to that point. Police said they were able to convince Hertweck to come out of his home.

Police said Hertweck smelled strongly of alcohol and told officers that he was “just having fun.”

He now faces a felony charge of fleeing or attempting to elude officers and 13 misdemeanors.

