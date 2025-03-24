Man accused of injuring person in crash, fleeing while on drugs in Castle Shannon

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — A man is accused of feeling the scene of a crash while on drugs.

Officers were called to the intersection of Castle Shannon Blvd and Mt. Lebanon Blvd for a crash at 4:36 p.m. on Saturday. Police said a Gray Ford F-150 with construction equipment in the bed was involved and had left the scene. A person in the other vehicle was taken to a hospital.

Court documents say Adnan Halilovic, 33, of Pittsburgh was the driver of the pickup truck. Officers ran into him on Scott Road a few minutes after the crash. They tried to pull him over but said he did not stop.

Officers said at one point on West Liberty Avenue and Dormont Avenue they ordered Halilovic to get out of the truck using their PA system while they were stopped. They said he did not and kept driving.

Eventually, officers from the Dormont Police Department got in front of him and he stopped.

Officers said Halilovic refused to get out of the vehicle and resisted arrest until three officers were able to detain him.

Court documents said they found a box of blue Parliament cigarette cartons and a lighter in his front left pocket, $1,303 in cash in his front right pocket and two packs of Ramen noodles in his underwear.

The truck’s registration was expired.

Police said Halilovic did not indicate signs of impairment during his walk and turn and one-leg stand sobriety tests but his pupils were constricted, his speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot.

A drug recognition expert was called in for further testing and said Halilovic was on narcotics.

Police later found 70 stamp bags of heroin inside the cigarette box they found in Halilovic’s pocket.

