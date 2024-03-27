Man accused of intentionally hitting another man with his car in Castle Shannon

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — A man is accused of intentionally hitting another man with his car in Castle Shannon on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 3500 block of Library Road just before 9 p.m.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with a fractured foot.

Detectives learned the victim was intentionally hit after an argument with the man driving the vehicle.

Police identified the driver as Stewart Walker, 49.

The argument started inside the vehicle and the victim was hit as he was trying to walk away.

Walker is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury and recklessly endangering another person.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group