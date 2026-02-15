Man who led police on chase in U-Haul accused of kidnapping woman who ran from truck

BUTLER, Pa. — Investigators have revealed what led up to a woman running from a U-Haul truck that was later chased by police in Butler County on Saturday.

Channel 11 previously showed you the video of a woman running from the U-Haul into a Butler business.

Now, the Butler County Police Department has released additional information about the incident and announced charges for the man arrested after the pursuit.

Police say Kenneth Clarke, 53, got into a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend on McGeary Street in Butler City on Saturday. The victim told investigators he repeatedly hit her in the face, then began to strangle her to the point that she started to lose consciousness. She said he also grabbed her hair and pushed her into a wall.

The victim told police Clarke dragged her out of the residence by her hair, then “threw her across the driver seat” of the U-Haul and began to drive off while holding a pair of scissors up to her.

When Clarke and the victim came to the intersection of West Cunningham Street and Pillow Street, she said he threatened to kill her, so she decided to flee. She told investigators that as she opened the passenger door, Clarke tried to stab her with the scissors, striking her buttocks and cutting her pants.

She ran into Butler Tobacco, and police say Clarke initially followed her, but then left and was later arrested after a police chase that ended in Cranberry Township.

Per the Butler County Police Department, Clarke faces several charges, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, strangulation and terroristic threats. He’s being held at the Butler County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

