Man accused of killing uncle in Mt. Pleasant pleads not guilty

MT. PLEASANT, Pa. — The case against a man accused of killing his uncle is moving forward after a hearing.

On Wednesday a judge said there’s no question a crime was committed and that Joshua Lowry likely killed his uncle.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Police: Man kills uncle, claims he ‘came at him’ with wooden oar

Channel 11 questioned Joshua Lowry before the hearing. When he was asked what happened, he said:

“You’re asking me? I don’t **** know. I just woke up,” Lowry said.

Lowry is accused of killing his uncle, Bruce Kaisewicz, late last month over what police say was a landlord dispute. They say Lowry had been renting from his uncle for several years but hadn’t paid rent in more than a year.

Investigators say Lowry admitted to shooting his uncle in an interview with police and a call to 911.

Officers reported finding Kaisewicz dead on June 20 in Lowry’s bedroom, wearing blue rubber gloves.

During the hearing, a state trooper with the forensics unit said they did not recover a box of blue robber gloves from Lowry’s home or car and are still unsure why Kaisewicz may have been wearing them. A wooden oar was also found lying next to his body and a bullet was recovered from the wall behind him.

Lowry pleaded not guilty.

The case is now moving to trial.

The Kaiswicz family was audibly emotional during the hearing. They chose not to comment at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group