$1M-winning scratch off ticket sold in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A $1 million scratch-off ticket was sold in a Pittsburgh neighborhood!

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the $1 million-winning Million Dollar Win It All scratch off was sold at the Uni-Mart on Lowrie Street in the city’s Troy Hill area.

The store earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Million Dollar Win It All is a $50 game with a top prize of $1 million.

Scratch off prizes expire a year after the game’s end-sale date. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, so lottery officials and retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. Lottery officials learn where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.

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